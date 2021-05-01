Joseph “Al” Melanson passed away peacefully at the age of 84, with his family by his side.
Al was born in Manchester into a large French-Canadian family. His mother, Georgine (Noury), was one of 15 children, and his father, Herman Melanson, was one of 11 children. He grew up in Keene, and after graduating from Keene High School in 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served from 1955-59. He had hoped to see the country but, to his chagrin, he was stationed in Plum Island, Mass., and New Castle (N.H.) during his four years. After receiving an honorable discharge, Al moved to California, where he started his career as a printer.
Al later moved back to New Hampshire, where he married Patricia Ann Flynn (Case) on Nov. 25, 1961. He worked at the Grange and Martell’s as a printer, and later worked at Kingsbury’s in the Inspection Department. In 1977, Al and Pat, along with their son, Bob, left New Hampshire for warmer weather and settled in Daytona Beach, Fla., where Al worked as a printer at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Al cared for Pat for many years as her health declined due to MS. After her passing in 1985, he moved to Sarasota, Fla., where he worked for the Sarasota County School Board and met and married Patricia Marie Briggs (Huntley) in 1988. After retiring, Pat and Al traveled throughout the U.S. in their motorhome and eventually settled in Phoenix, Ariz. After Pat’s death in 2018, Al moved back to Keene to be closer to family.
In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and John; his sister, Madeline Lavoie; and his son, Daniel Flynn. He is survived by two children: Sandra Ogden (Bill); and Bob Melanson (Molly); four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
At Al’s request, there will not be a service. His ashes will be interred at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach, Fla., next to his first wife.
