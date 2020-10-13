Joseph M. “Joe” Martins, 74, of Swanzey, and formerly a longtime resident of Swansea, Mass., died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Joseph was born the son of the late Mary (Costa) and Joseph Martins on Nov. 14, 1945, in Fall River, Mass. He was educated in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School with the class of 1963.
On Dec. 14, 1981, he exchanged vows with Patricia Thayer in Fall River, Mass. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. The Martins’ have been married for 38 years.
Joe always worked as a truck driver in the manufacturing industry. Prior to retirement, he worked at Andy Rapids Transportation in Fall River, Mass., for several years.
Mr. Martins is survived by his wife, Patricia Martins, of Swanzey; his six children: Joseph M. Martins of Milford; Richard A. Martins of Fall River, Mass.; Paul Audette of South Carolina; Henry Audette of Raynham, Mass.; Donna J. Moore and her husband, Raymond, of Williamsburg, Va.; and Marie A. Hughes and her husband, Peter, of Richmond. Joe is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A private celebration of Joe’s life was held with immediate family members. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
