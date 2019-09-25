Joseph L. Leech
Joseph L. “Joe” Leech, 39, a resident of Marlow, passed away in Keene on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
He was born June 12, 1980, in Lakenheath, England, the son of Laurence and Jane (Mears) Leech. After finishing his high school education he went on to enlist in the Navy. Though he only served a short time, he held a special place in his heart for his nation. Joe also studied respiratory therapy at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and River Valley Community College.
Joe loved to be surrounded by the beauty of nature and had a passion for the outdoors. He was also an avid animal lover. His faith was also something that was important to him and he loved to learn about the history of the Old Testament. Joe had a wonderful sense of humor and made friends with many people in the community.
He is survived by his parents, Laurence and Jane Leech; his brothers, Christopher, Chesley and his wife, Andrea, Charles, Thomas and Timothy Leech; his sisters, Tamra Cole and her husband, James, Abigail and Elizabeth Leech; his maternal grandmother, Marie Mears; his nephews, Cameron, Ethan and Louie; his niece, Kira; and several aunts, uncles and extended family members. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Chesley Mears; and his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Dolores Leech.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at the Grace Community Church, 49 Old Swanzey Road, Spofford on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. In honor of Joe’s love for the sea, his family will hold a burial at sea ceremony off the coast of New Hampshire, around sunset on Friday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hundred Nights Shelter, 17 Lamson St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.