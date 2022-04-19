Joseph F. McCarthy Jr.

Joseph F. “Joe” McCarthy Jr. 84, a longtime resident of Winchester, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the N.H. Veterans Home in Tilton surrounded by his family.
His parents, Margaret (Nemet) and Joseph F. McCarthy Sr., welcomed their son into the world on June 10, 1937, in Boston. Seven years later, twin sisters Margaret and Frances, the apples of his eye, would join their family. He grew up in Medfield, Mass., and was a graduate of Medfield High School. During his high school years, Joe was a member and co-captain of the high school football team. He was also a member of the high school basketball team.
Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps directly out of high school and was recognized along with two other Marines for discovering a sniper nest in Lebanon, ultimately saving lives.
He was a lifelong member and past commander of the Winchester VFW Post 3968, and a member of the America Legion and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 927 in Keene. While residing in Medfield, Mass., Joseph was also a member of the American Legion and VFW Posts. Joe was also a volunteer firefighter in Winchester for many years.
Joe worked for many years running his own business as a painter and wallpaper hanger. He was also a skilled woodworker, making beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and friends.
He enjoyed long rides in the car and going out to eat.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his four daughters: Margaret M. “Peggy” Higgins of Keene; Laura L. Aivaliotis and her husband, Steven, of Winchester; Pamela M. Strachan and her husband, Douglas, of Fishers, Ind.; and Kelly A. Alessi and her husband, Michael, of Gresham, Ore.; his grandchildren: Ronald Higgins, Rebecca Higgins, Sara Dingman and her husband, Ed, Bethany LaClaire, Allison Murray and her husband, Nick, Alethea Aivaliotis, Owen Aivaliotis, Kelsey Strachan, Kyle Strachan, Rachel Bemis, Christine Trombley and Megan Trombley; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Frances MacLean, and her husband, Donald, of Franklin, Mass; and many nieces and nephews.
His longtime companion, Patricia Aivaliotis; his sister, Margaret McCarthy; and his grandson Steven Joseph Aivaliotis, predeceased him.
A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. McCarthy’s memory to the Hannah Dustin Unit, N.H. Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton NH 03276.
To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
