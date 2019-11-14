Joseph E. Sullivan III
Joseph E. Sullivan III, 68, of Swanzey, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Nov. 12, 2019.
He was born March 7, 1951, in Lowell, Mass., the son of the late Genevieve Sullivan (Bancroft) and Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. He was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception Grammar School in Lowell, Mass., Xavier High School in Concord, Mass., and attended St. Anselm College.
After working in the family business, Sullivan Brothers Printers, one of the country’s largest sports printing firms, he began a long career in the parimutuel racing industry at Rockingham Park in Salem and later went on to manage Foxboro Racetrack and was the longtime owner and operator of Hinsdale Greyhound Park. However, he found his true calling in recent years through his work as a direct support provider with Chesco, Inc., which provides services to those with disabilities. He cared deeply about every one of his clients and had recently been nominated for direct support person of the year for the Monadnock Region.
Never without a good cigar in hand, he was a gracious host, a history buff, and a keen observer of sports and politics who will be missed by many.
In addition to his wife of nearly 45 years, Virginia (Gaffey), he is survived by his two daughters, Meghan (Patrick Belica) of Washington, D.C., and Briana (Alex Radetsky) of New York, N.Y.; three grandchildren whom he adored, Harold Belica, Mabel Radetsky and Margaret Belica; two sisters, Mary Anna Sullivan (Joel Epstein) of Lowell and Ellen Sullivan (Jim McClutchy) of Plum Island, Mass.; two nieces, Alix Epstein (Carter), Kate Epstein (Sarah Raab), and one nephew, Mike Epstein (Elizabeth Pisarik).
Memorial contributions may be made to Chesco, Inc., P.O. Box 561, Keene, NH 03431.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 185 Main St. Keene. Burial will take place later.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
