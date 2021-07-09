Joseph Edward Couble, 52, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021, after a long illness, with his devoted and loving wife, Laura (Holmberg) Couble by his side.
He was the beloved son of the late Elizabeth and Edward Couble of Brockton, Mass.
He attended Brockton High School with the class of 1986, where he was a member of the ski club and competed on the track team in high jump and discus at state competitions. Joe’s innate curiosity, inquisitive and analytical mind, blissful creativity and technical ingenuity led him to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1993. For over 20 years, he worked in various engineering capacities as senior technician, mechanical engineer, project development and management, quality assurance and special process engineer for Smiths Medical, Timken Superprecision, Brooks Automation and Shipley (Dow). Joe was continuously enthralled by the mechanics of machinery, science, robotics, new technology equipment and gadgetry.
Joseph loved the great outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking, canoeing, downhill/cross country skiing, volleyball, golfing, riding his motorcycle, deep sea/freshwater/ice fishing, scuba diving, rock climbing, astronomy, surfing, hot air balloon ride, kite flying, target shooting and even rode on a donkey to the bottom of the Grand Canyon! He delighted in family fun bowling/cards/games/puzzles, music concerts/theatre/live performances, traveling, cooking/grilling, fine dining, and was a master of smoking ribs. Joe always displayed impressive firework shows on the 4th of July and at family birthday celebrations!
Above all, Joe loved his family dearly, and spending time with them the most. He was the proud father of his wondrous children, Cazimir, Josephine and Eva Couble, and always talked about their greatness! He was predeceased by his father in-law John Holmberg. Survivors include his brother Peter Couble, sisters Mary Beth Spagone, Kathleen Couble, mother-in-law Jackie Holmberg, and his in-laws, Chris Spagone, Susan (Holmberg) and Brian Stillwell, Terry (Holmberg) and Steven Dudgeon and Steven Holmberg, along with an uncle, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
All are welcome for services on Saturday, July 10, at CSNH Chapel, 57 High St., Brattleboro at 2 p.m. Casual attire such as Hawaiian or bowling shirts is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to www.uusc.org.
