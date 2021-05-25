Joseph E. “Joe” Burt, 63, of Winchester, passed away on May 23, 2021. He passed peacefully with the love of family near at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).