Joseph David McGonagle
Nashua
1929-2023
Dave, born in Boston in 1929 to Ellen Maxwell McGonagle and Cornelius McGonagle (Neil), was opinionated and warmhearted from the start. By age 10 he had the dubious honor of being thrown out of a certain Virginia school district for protecting a young friend from a pack of racist punks. This type of thing was to become a habit of his — episodes of getting into “good trouble” occurred throughout his life.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, he met Elizabeth Mandle (Liz) while attending the University of Pennsylvania. Within 48 hours he proposed, saying “I don’t know where I’m going but I hope you want to go with me.” In spite of some extraordinary differences in their backgrounds, they were married on Sept. 1, 1956, in a ceremony that included both their families and beloved friends, Minnie Wright and Anna May Robinson.
Everyone was welcome in their home at Lake Luzerne, N.Y., and it was often filled to the brim. Their five children — Lori McGonagle (Al Bennett), Steff McGonagle (Lin), Kym Bruce McGonagle (Di), Lynn Jablonski (Pete) and Jan McGonagle (Dean Dorman) — were raised with lots of chores. We learned important skills such as sharing (our rooms with kids through the Fresh Air Fund), how to use comics as wallpaper (the bathroom was the most memorable room in the house) and how to laugh at ourselves.
Dave’s interests were diverse and included horses, computers, classical and jazz music, and sports.
Blending his temperament with the traditional work environment was a bit challenging for his bosses at IBM, the Pentagon, General Electric, Union College and even his family during a particularly dirty stage as a strawberry farmer. (Luckily the last was short and he soon returned to teaching graduate students and computer research).
Throughout the 63 years of their marriage, Liz’s brothers, Rob, Dick and John Mandle, along with their wives, were a source of support, harmless pranks and travel companionship. They were rather skilled at disrupting fancy dinner parties with their raucous jokes and tears of laughter.
Although he missed Liz constantly after she died in 2019, he continued to lovingly prod his 14 grandchildren along ... whether they needed it or not. He was free with his love and affection to all of the people mentioned above and those not specifically mentioned but close to his heart, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dave died Jan. 7, 2023, and spent his last few days reminding his beloved family: “Remember I love you, do good and be kind.” We do and we will try. Thanks for showing us the way.
Donations in Dave’s memory can be made in any way the individual sees fit to “pay it forward,” or to The Fresh Air Fund (https://freshair.org/donate/).