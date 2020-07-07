Joseph David Bachand
Joseph David “Joe” Bachand, 29, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Joseph was born the son of Bonnie (Marrotte) and David Bachand on Dec. 20, 1990, in Keene. His family moved to Canon City, Colo., in 1995 and resided there for 10 years before returning to Langdon, where he graduated high school in 2009. He loved fishing, especially deep-sea fishing with his dad and brother. He taught himself how to play guitar and could play anything presented to him. Joe also loved video games and had a passion for science. Joe’s love of Colorado prompted him to move back in 2017.
Joe is survived by his parents, of Langdon; his sister, Crystal Marrotte, and her partner, Matthew Leary, of Keene; his brother, Todd Bachand, and his partner, Christina Oliver; his sister, Laura Mushero, and her partner, Timothy Plummer, of Plainfield, Conn; and his maternal grandmother, Phyllis Marrotte, of Keene. He is also survived by his niece, several nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Allen Marrotte, in 2003; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Paradis, in 2006; and aunt, Deborah Embair, in 2020.
Visitation for Joe will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at noon at Trapshire, 1434 Bellows Falls Road, Charlestown, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow.
