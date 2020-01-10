Joseph Cross IV
Joseph Cross IV, 78, died peacefully in his home on Jan. 8, 2020, in West Lebanon.
He was born on March 3, 1941, in Keene, the son of Joseph Cross Jr. and Elsie (Mugford) Cross.
He was the husband of Patricia Cross. They were married on April 28, 1962 in Keene.
He attended Keene High School, graduating with the class of 1959. He served nine years in the United States Marine Corps. Joe worked at Agway Petroleum and retired from Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Red Sox and Patriots, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of American Legion Post 22.
He was predeceased by his sister, Greta Shepard, and twin sons, David and James Cross.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Patricia Cross, of West Lebanon; his sons and daughters-in-law: Daniel and Chong Cross of Canaan; and Brian and Donna Cross of Wilder, Vt.; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Horton of Brattleboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in the spring on May 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers to the Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
