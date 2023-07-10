Joseph C. Dane, 74, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed peacefully while sleeping in the comfort of his home with the presence of family nearby on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
He was born a son to the late Gladys (Levinsworth) and Edward Dane Sr. on April 5, 1948, and lived his childhood days in the Goshen and Lempster area. At the age of 21 he came to reside at the Kelly Farm, where he remained throughout his life.
Joseph was an integral member of the family and farm, where he assisted in the daily chores and in the harvesting of crops. He had a gift of nurturing and could often be seen with animals in need of special attention and support. Joseph enjoyed family gatherings, traveling and reconnecting with friends. He especially loved “telling stories” with a bit of wisdom and humor inserted.
He was very appreciative of those people and organizations who supported him with his health issues — Dr. Nabi Trembley of Dartmouth Medical Center personnel in the nurse’s clinic, Home Health Care, Comfort Keepers (Michelle and Terri) and Rebecca Perez of Monadnock Developmental Services who advocated and supported him in his needs.
Joseph will be remembered as being kind, compassionate and caring of others and a lover of all animals both domestic and wild.
Mr. Dane is survived by his brother, John Dane, and his wife, Geraldine of York, S.C.; and his extended family members, Thomas Kelly II, William Kelly III, Kathryn Kelly-Scoville and Brenda C. Kelly, of Winchester.
A burial will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Rixford Cemetery, Old Westport Road, Winchester. A reception following the burial for friends and neighbors will be held at his residence, 500 Westport Road, Winchester.