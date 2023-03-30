Joseph Arthur Gallup, age 73, of Indian Trail, N.C., passed peacefully on March 20, 2023, in Monroe, N.C.
Joe was born on March 28, 1949, to the late Paul and Stella Gallup in Keene. He was a graduate of Keene High School and was a retired steel cutter and volunteer fireman for many years. He married the love of his life, Gertrude “Trudy” Kearney Gallup, on Sept. 25, 1976. Joe lived in Keene and Spofford before settling in Indian Trail, N.C.
Joe was a family man and very close with his twin sister, Melinda. He loved playing cards with his family but especially on the weekends when his sisters Joan and Polly would visit. He looked forward to their family card game nights. In his spare time, Joe could be found by the ocean and watching his favorite teams, the Red Sox and the Patriots. The times spent with his sisters and his family are times that he always treasured.
Joe was of the Christian faith and attended 704 Church in Indian Trail, N.C.
Those who will cherish Joe’s memory are his wife of 46 years, Trudy Gallup; his son, Joe Gallup Jr.; his daughters: Kate Rackley and her husband, David; and Dorrisa Gallup; his grandchildren, David, Landon and Hannah; his sister, Joan Gallup; his twin sister, Melinda Galloway; his sister-in-law, Janet Pregent; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and, of course, his cats, Noel, Yufie and Misow.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Stella Gallup; his brothers, Frank Gallup and Rick Gallup; and his sister, Pauline Fazio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorials be made to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children at www.lovetotherescue.org; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail, N.C.
