A Celebration of Life for Joseph Andrew Baute, 93, of Surry, who passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at noon at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Masking and social distancing will be strictly followed. In the interest of our common health, please do not attend the celebration if you are not vaccinated.
The Celebration will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Please visit Joe’s memorial page at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com and click on “Join Livestream” at the time of the service.
