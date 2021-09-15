Joseph Andrew Baute died peacefully at his home at dawn on Sept. 6, 2021, Labor Day, at the age of 93, surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was born on Jan. 30, 1928, in Providence, R.I., and grew up on a small farm on the outskirts of East Greenwich, R.I., where his father, Joseph Andrew Baute, had his medical practice, and his mother, Helen Brueckner Baute, was a nurse.
As children, Joe and his siblings learned to tend vegetable and flower gardens and raised a number of different animals — chickens, rabbits, goats — especially helping their mother when World War II service in the U.S. Navy took their father away for most of the war. After graduating from high school in 1946, Joe entered the U.S. Marine Corps, served for two years, and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1948. Joe began his undergraduate studies at Dartmouth College at that time but was called back into the Marine Corps to serve during the Korean War. He was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station and at the San Diego Marine Corps Recruit Depot until discharged as a Staff Sergeant.
Joe returned to Dartmouth, finishing his undergraduate degree in 1952 and receiving his master’s degree from the Thayer School of Engineering in 1954. Upon graduation, Joe moved to Keene, where he began a 39-year career at Markem Corporation, starting out as a young engineer and retiring as Markem’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1993.
A renaissance man with many interests, Joe loved to learn and pursued his passions with intensity and vigor. He developed skills in woodworking, wood turning, and wine appreciation. His passion for aviation led him to perfect his piloting skills in “Archie,” his single engine Piper Cherokee, earning his instrument and commercial licenses. One of his favorite memories was landing Archie on the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Later in life, as his eyesight began to fail, Joe’s love of innovation and technology led him to discover specialized tools that helped him adapt and continue to take part in all the activities he enjoyed. At a late age, he began studying the harmonica, often accompanied by his dog Charlie’s harmonization.
Above all, his deepest passion was for his wife of 49 years, Stephanie Heselton Baute, and he was most proud of the family they shared and loved.
Deeply rooted in the Keene community, Joe served as a member and chair of the school board. He also served on the boards of the Keene Clinic, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, the United Church of Christ in Keene, and as a United Way Fund chair. Beyond Keene, Joe served as a member and, later, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston board. He also served on the boards of State Street Bank and Trust Company, Houghton Mifflin Corporation, the Dead River Company, Nashua Corporation and Connection (formerly PC Connection). Closer to home, he dedicated time to the State of New Hampshire as a member and chair of Leadership New Hampshire.
Joe’s passion for mentoring, imbued by an ability to encourage reflective thinking and thoughtful risk-taking, was one of his greatest gifts that people who knew him cherished and will greatly miss. Family members, friends, and colleagues lucky enough to benefit from his natural gift for counsel will forever remember the kindness and conviction of his guiding hand. Although Joe believed his work was his play, he was equally committed to taking care of himself and his family, and embracing fun and adventure with zeal. He loved exploring the world near and far, from hiking and trail work on Surry Mountain, to grandchild tractor time, and active international travel. He read voraciously and delighted in learning about new places and perspectives from everyone he encountered. Favorite activities included family vacations at a dude ranch in Wyoming, visits to Block Island, and an 80th birthday adventure trip to Costa Rica.
In addition to his wife, Stephanie, the love of his life, Joe is survived by daughters: Susan Stewart (Alexsander), Alison Pierce (Darrell) and Sarah Beckley (David); son Joseph Andrew Baute (John Aubrey); stepdaughter Deborah Kacanek (Roger Grande); and seven grandchildren: Alex Hnizdor (Laura), Elizabeth Pierce (Kevin Boehnke), Hannah Brown, William Pierce, Josh Hnizdor, Grace Stewart and Sasha Grande-Kacanek; as well as two great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Louis Boehnke Pierce; his sister, Barbara Dowd; and brother, Robert Baute (Barbara); his sister-in-law, Cynthia M. Baute; numerous nephews and nieces; and dog Charlie Baute.
Joe was predeceased by his brother, Peter Baute; his stepson, David Kacanek; his first wife, Rebecca Belisle Baute; his sister in-law, Cynthia F. Baute; and his brother in-law, Thomas Dowd.
Joe and his family are deeply grateful to Aylene Wozmak, Hospice RN, their angel hospice nurse, and to his wonderful caregivers from D & S Eldercare Services, Sherri Wade, LNA and CMA, Cindy Rose, LNA, Christine Prentiss, LNA, and Amanda Robinson, LNA.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at the United Church of Christ of Keene on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at noon. Masking and social distancing will be strictly followed. In the interest of our common health, please do not attend the celebration if you are not vaccinated. Those wishing to give in Joe’s memory may donate to Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services, the Helen Brueckner Baute Nurse Scholarship at Cheshire Medical Center, and the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Joe, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
