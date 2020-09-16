Joseph Albert Huot returned home to the Lord on April 22, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with heart disease.
He was born on June 28, 1947, in Manchester, where he was raised by his late parents, Joseph and Albertine Huot. Joseph attended Sacred Heart Catholic School through his adolescence. He enlisted in the Navy in 1965. He was later honorably discharged to care for his ailing father. He worked at Carol Cable in Manchester for many years, as well as Thom McAn shoes as a shoe maker. At one time he was employed by Vince McMahon for the WWE to set up for local wrestling events. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was proudly sober for over 25 years and an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was a sponsor and inspiration to many. He cared for his mother and father throughout his young adult life.
He married his first wife, Maxine, and helped raise their nephew, John Malonas. Joseph also cared for Maxine with her family’s help until she passed away from complications of diabetes. He married his second wife, Kathleen, and became a wonderful father figure to her children. Their only child together, Angel Huot, passed before birth. He relocated to Keene in his later years, and retired in 2003 to become a full-time grandpa, helping raise his four granddaughters: Angelina, Autumn, Addyson and Aubrey. He was lovingly cared for by his daughter, Siobhan, and her family in Hancock for many years. He was a doting grandpa who beamed with pride over his grandchildren. They were the loves of his life. He enjoyed spending every chance he could with them and spoiling them with his love.
He exceeded all odds when he was diagnosed with end-stage heart failure in 2012 and given only months to live. He was considered a miracle by doctors when not only did he survive but he began to thrive. Joseph used his time wisely and lived life to the fullest. His battle with heart disease was not for the faint-of-heart. He had the courage of a brave warrior. The most selfless act of love was giving his family the gift of time and love. As it has been said, God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.
Joseph attended the Monadnock Adult Care Center in Jaffrey for many years. He had a reputation there as a card shark who loved to play poker with the guys. He always brought his smile, positive attitude and wise-guy sense of humor. He was kind hearted and always thoughtful. He loved to bring gifts to share at the holidays. He always looked on the bright side of everything and could light up a room. He looked forward to his trips on the bus with his driver, George, and always had good music for their rides.
Joseph attended the Antrim Baptist Church in Antrim and was a faithful servant of God. He had many passions and hobbies. Joseph loved music, both listening to and collecting it. He played cards, bingo and he was a passionate fan of WWE wrestling. He loved trips to Walmart, the ocean, telling his stories and being anywhere with his family. He enjoyed his weekly adventures with his friend, Ben, going out for ice cream or shopping. Joseph was notorious for coming home with bags of candy for his grandchildren. Joseph was a loyal, devoted and a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Maxine Huot (Malonas) of Manchester; and brother to the late Charles Huot of Manchester. Joseph leaves behind his sister, Lucille Sanchez, of Concord; Joseph’s second wife, Kathleen Simarano, of Keene; and their children: Siobhan Simarano and her daughters, Angelina, Autumn, Addyson and Aubrey, of Hancock; Jessica Simarano-Bruno, her wife, Laura, and their daughters: Lillian, Josephine, Margaret and Eliza of Keene; Jason Simarano of Hollywood, Calif.; his nephew, Jay Sanchez, and his family of Manchester; his nieces, Lisa Bunker and Tina Sanchez, of White Settlement, Texas, and their families; as well as many other family and friends.
Joseph will be dearly missed by everyone. May his life, legacy and memory live on in all the lives he has touched in their kindness and smiles to others. A special thank-you to: his beloved volunteer, Ben, and his wife, Adelle Gagnon, of Greenfield; Monadnock Adult Care Center; Catholic Medical Center; New England Heart Institute; Home Healthcare and Hospice; Dr. Serena Shamody for her years of dedication; Dr. Olga Voroshilova and her amazing nurse, Julia; and all the doctors, nurses and assistants for their compassion.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Sept. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Butler Cemetery in Deering. A celebration of life will follow at the Hillsborough VFW located at 538 W. Main Street, Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, cards of condolence can be sent to Joseph’s family c/o Siobhan Simarano, P.O. Box 4070, Concord NH 03302.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.