Joseph A. Stevens Jr., 97, of Ashuelot, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021. He passed peacefully at his daughter’s home in Swanzey while sleeping. A burial in the spring is being planned, with a service date and time to be announced later. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).