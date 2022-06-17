Joseph A. Mecheski, 76, of Hinsdale and formerly of Millville, N.J., passed away peacefully while sleeping on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Margaret (Momaney) and Richard P. Mecheski on Sept. 30, 1945, in Brattleboro. Joseph graduated from Hinsdale High School with the class of 1963. He attended the University of New Hampshire, earning his associate’s degree in 1966. He also attended New Hampshire College earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration with the class of 1973.
Joseph served in the U.S. Air Force during the war in Vietnam, where he was a Sergeant and a B-52 aircraft mechanic. Throughout his years of service, he traveled to many countries, including Japan. He also served in the U.S. National Guard.
Joseph began his career in glass engineering at GTE, where he was a technical foreman. Throughout his years with GTE (Sylvania), he traveled to various parts of the world, including France, England and Brazil.
Joseph worked for Wheaton Glass Company in New Jersey for 21 years as their ceramic engineer until he retired in 2006.
Joseph enjoyed many hobbies, such as hunting, fishing, music, watching sports and weightlifting. He also had interests in gardening, fruit trees, breeding dogs and horticulture. He always loved spending time with his family and enjoyed a good meal.
Mr. Mecheski is survived by his children, Joseph A. Mecheski of Hinsdale, Michael G. Mecheski of Hinsdale and Carol L. Molin and her husband, Mike, of Hinsdale; his siblings, Carol Clerc and her husband, Bruce, of Adams, Mass., Richard Mecheski of Swanzey, and John Mecheski and his wife, Holly, of Windsor; also his three loving grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Naomi Molin, Gabriella Molin, Joshua Molin and Brady Roberts; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Joseph is now rejoined with his parents, and his brother, Michael Mecheski, who passed in 2014.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 46 South Winchester Street, Swanzey. A funeral will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 35 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale, with a burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plain Road, Hinsdale. Although flowers will be accepted, the family has requested that donations may be made out to St. Vincent De Paul.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
