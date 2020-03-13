Joseph A. Greene
Joseph A. Greene, 42, of Jaffrey, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Rindge.
Joseph found his calling for construction work while still in his teens. The majority of his working life was spent working for various concrete foundation companies in the area. Whenever he traveled with his family, he took great pride in pointing out homes and shopping malls where he had built the foundations. He also took pride in his stone masonry in and around New England. Joseph loved his work and excelled at it.
Joseph loved nature and fishing in his spare time, and enjoyed fishing with his children as often as he was able. Joe also enjoyed spending time within his Abenaki culture and the native community at powwows and other native events.
His hobbies also included mud bogging and ice racing. Joe would work on the vehicles for both sports and was the fastest ice racer at many events. Joe enjoyed spending time with his friends, especially around a campfire or at cookouts, swapping stories and just spending time together. Joe was a great friend to all who knew him and would help anyone who would ask. He will be missed by all who knew him, and the world is a much lesser place without him.
Joseph leaves behind his children, Cyrus, Ayden and Rylyn Greene, and his parents, William and Linda, all of Templeton, Mass.; his sister, Elizabeth Greene-Charlebois and her significant other, Jeremy Thayer of Warner; his brother, Christopher Greene and his significant other, Meaghan Prescott, of Winchester, NH; he also leaves behind his niece Ozali Charlebois of Warner, NH; a nephew, Matthew Prescott of Winchester; as well as a very large number of cousins and their children, and countless friends, especially Tiffany and Lindsey Wilson of Jaffrey.
In keeping with Joe’s requests, there will be no calling hours or formal services.
A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the John Humiston American Legion Hall, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery at P.O. Box 358 Manchester, NH 03105, or online at www.hopefornhrecovery.org/donate/
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Joe’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
