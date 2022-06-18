JonDavid Jacobs, 39, of Walpole, left us too early at his home on June 15, 2022, with his girlfriend, Sian Binney, by his side.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1982, in Bellows Falls. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Burrows, his father, Harry Jacobs (Darlene), his sister, Shannon Faxon (Shaun), Becky Wilkinson, his brothers, Ben Jacobs and Chris Wilkinson, and his very special nephew, Levi Jacobs, and stepdaughter, Ava, his beloved grandparents, John and Linda Burrows, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and the greatest friends anyone could ask for.
JonDavid attended Walpole schools, Fall Mountain Regional High School and earned a degree at the University of Northwestern Ohio and furthered his education in dent removal.
He went on to start his own business and was recognized as one the best in New England.
JonDavid’s friends ranged from the kids he met in grade school to the people he touched every day. His magnetic personality was loving and giving and attracted many people. One of his favorite places was his camp in Walpole where he and his friends spent many weekends. He loved road trips, all motor sports, ice fishing and could whip up a gourmet meal in a bob house on Lake Warren. He could also direct you to the best burger joint in New England.
He never had any children of his own but was known to all by Uncle JD.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Jacobs.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. on Kingsbury Mountain, Kingsbury Road in Walpole.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the JonDavid Jacobs Memorial Scholarship fund, to benefit vocational or trade studies. It can be sent to Mascoma Bank, P.O. Box 2, Walpole NH 03608.
