Jonathan F. Martell
Jonathan F. “Jon” Blair-Martell, 75, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Littleton, died on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Westwood Care Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Jonathan was born the son of the late Harriet (Kennison) and Harold Blair on Oct. 28, 1942, in Keene. He was educated locally attending Keene schools.
After high school Blair enlisted in the New Hampshire Army National Guard. He completed his time of service and was honorably discharged.
On June 26, 2004, he exchanged vows with Jeanne S. Bean. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 15 years.
Jon worked at Fruedenburg LLC. in Bristol as a press operator, producing car parts for 14 years before retiring in 2009.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Time was spent with his children going to various attractions and events around the region. Jon could also be found reading his Bible and listening to music. He was also giving of his time to volunteer for the Littleton Police Department as a traffic control officer.
Mr. Blair-Martell is survived by his wife, Jeanne S. Martell of Keene; his children, Heather A. Martell of Ashland, Chelsea E. Wright and her husband, Nathan, of Ashland; his children from a step marriage, Torri M. Blair of Keene and Troy M. Derby and his wife, Mellisa of Stoddard; his siblings, Kathleen Williams of Swanzey, Lillian Collier of Washington, Harold Blair and his wife, Norma, of Richmond and Larry Blair of Bradford. In addition, he leaves 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother-in-law, Robert Collier.
In keeping with Jon’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
