Jonathan D. Borchers
Jonathan D. Borchers of Westminster, Vt., died Sept. 9, 2019.
Jonathan was born in Plainfield, N.J., on April 2, 1985. He grew up and spent most of his life in and around Walpole. He attended Walpole Elementary School and Fall Mountain Regional High School. After many years of cooking in fine kitchens such as Burdick’s in Walpole, Cafe Grey in New York City, and Beacon Hill Bistro in Boston, he attended UNH’s Thompson School to start a career outdoors in land surveying.
Jonathan was hilarious and warm, loving and loyal, strong, resilient and caring. One of his many gifts was his connection to others. He could talk to anyone, and could make almost anyone feel special and heard. When you were in his company you wanted to stay. He had a lot of love to give and many were lucky to receive it.
Jonathan had many talents and skills, from the kitchen to the garage to the fields and beyond. You could count on him to get the Thanksgiving turkey cooked to perfection, your brakes changed, or offer comfort in a time of need. He loved engines, music, farming, food, friends and most of all, family.
Jonathan is survived by his beloved, Willow; and their girls, Maggie and Scarlett; his mother, Meg Mulligan and stepfather, Larry Nevin, of Barre Town, Vt.; his father, Bill Borchers and his partner, Rita Wiley, of Walpole; his sister, Allison Borchers; her husband, Kevin Anderson and their children, Oscar and Parker, of Waitsfield, Vt.; as well as a wonderful extended family and many friends. Jonathan loved his family fiercely and he was deeply loved in return.
A celebration of his life will be held in the field next to 170 Kingsbury Road in Walpole at noon on Sunday, Sept. 15. Friends are invited to share music and stories in remembrance of Jonathan. Please bring food to share.
In lieu of flowers, eat good food, hug your loved ones, be kind to your neighbors, treat everyone with respect and help those in need. Donations in Jonathan’s memory may be made to a fund for his daughter, Scarlett, at the Northfield Savings Bank, P.O. Box 1629, Waitsfield, VT 05673. The same fund is available through GoFundMe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.