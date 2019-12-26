Jon M. Larson
It is with deep regret we announce that Jon Michael Larson, Dr. Jon Larson’s eldest son, passed away peacefully at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, after a long illness which he fought with courage and optimism. He was 57.
Born in Keene, he lived in Stoddard with his loving companion, Jane Vigneau. An avid outdoorsman who loved nature and all wildlife, he was an accomplished ethical fisherman and hunter. Jon Michael was also a talented guitarist and painter in oil, watercolor and acrylic.
He was predeceased by his devoted mother, Judith Donovan Larson, on Dec. 28, 2017. He now leaves his partner, Jane Vigneau, and her children Ryan and Sheena, whom he thought of as his own; his sister, Kristina Marie Larson, of Virginia Beach, Va.; his brother, David Alan Larson, and David’s wife, Angie, of Mitchell, Ga.; his aunts: Nancy Ellen Harman of Yarmouth, Maine; and Martha Jane Cabot of Sebring, Fla.; and his father, Dr. Jon H. Larson, President of Ocean County College, Toms River, N.J.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) for a time of visitation on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Jon’s family suggests that memorial contributions may be sent to The World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington DC 20037. Burial will take place at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene in the spring.
Condolences may be sent to Dr. Jon Larson at 1704 Waterberry Conn., Toms River, N.J. 08755.
