Jon Bowker, 37, of Stoddard, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1984, in Keene, son of John and Christine (Fairbanks) Bowker of Westmoreland. He was born Jonathan David Bowker, but preferred to be called Jon. Jon grew up in Hinsdale, graduating from Hinsdale High School in 2003. He played baseball from a young age and all the way up through high school. Jon had a passion for fishing. He enjoyed fishing with his friends as a teenager and continued this love into adulthood. Jon worked in the beverage industry since the age of 18, most recently for Long Trail Brewery. Over all these years Jon met and worked with many people of whom some became his very good friends.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his parents; his sons, Benjamin and Gavin; his wife, Myleen; his brother, Daniel, and his wife, Jessica, and their children, Leo and Ada, of York, England; his grandparents, Kenny and Donna Fairbanks, of Keene; his aunts, uncles and cousins; and his very close friends, Ron, John and Lee. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Richard and Sheila Bowker; and his cat, Mr. Steins.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends of Jon, please raise your glass in his memory. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jon’s name may do so to NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore MD 21297 (www.NAMI.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
