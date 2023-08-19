John William Fleming

John William “Bill” Fleming, 80, of Ormond Beach, Fla., a retired print shop owner and real estate broker, died Aug. 5, 2023, with his loving family at his side. Bill, an avid tennis player and coach, had been suffering from aphasia with Parkinson’s syndrome for several years.
He was born to Edmund and Frances Fleming on July 28, 1943, in Keene. He attended Keene schools before going to work at the A.E. Martell Co., then later starting his printing company, Ashuelot Valley Printing, with a partner. After moving to Holly Hill, Fla., in 1974, he earned his real estate license and worked in real estate for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed coaching football and basketball for the Holly Hill Recreation Department for many years. An avid tennis player, he regularly took to the courts at City Island and the Florida Tennis Center with his many friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Ellen Bedaw Fleming; two daughters, Elizabeth Fleming and Kelley O’Dell Register; a son, Jeffrey Fleming; one brother, David Fleming, and his wife, Deborah; a sister-in-law, Mary Mackey, and a brother-in-law, Barry Bedaw; also five grandchildren: Vanessa Askins, Jason Wheeler, Christel Adkins, Evie Fleming and Alicyn Fleming; as well as four great-grandchildren, a cousin and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
There will be no calling hours. Private internment will take place at Volusia Memorial Cemetery, Ormond Beach, Fla. The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date, to be announced.