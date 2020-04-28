John William Ellis Jr.
Educator, sportsman, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, John William “Bill” Ellis Jr. of Keene, known simply as “Bill” to one and all, died on April 24, 2020, after many years of staying true to his kind and loving essential personality despite the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. He was wrapped in the love and care of his family, especially his wife of 58 years, Elaine C. Ellis.
Bill was born in Portsmouth on March 5, 1939, the son of the late John William Ellis Sr. and Margery (Hodgdon) Ellis. Bill was a ball player almost from birth. If the game had a ball, he played it, and played it well, from stickball to baseball, with golf, basketball, soccer and racquetball in-between. He played varsity basketball and soccer at Keene State College, and went on to play in many local leagues of all kinds, including being a founding member of the Brattleboro Racquet Sports Club.
Outgoing and sociable, Bill loved people, especially kids. He was an educator at all levels — a classroom teacher, principal, education instructor — and was for 15 years the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union in Brattleboro, concluding his career with eight years as the principal of the Vernon Elementary School. In the 1970s, his adventurous spirit took him to Ketchikan, Alaska, where he was the principal and oversaw the founding of a new open-concept elementary school. He loved Alaska, fishing, hunting, camping and exploring from the panhandle to the Pribilof Islands to the Aleutians. He was active in each community he lived in, most recently at Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Keene, where he was president of the parish council for a number of years.
Bill will be warmly remembered and greatly missed by his wife, Elaine C. Ellis; his children and their spouses: Joanna Ellis-Monaghan and her husband, John Ellis-Monaghan; Maria Oberlander and her husband, Bob Oberlander; and Anthony Ellis; his brother, Daniel Ellis; his brother- and sister-in-law, Arthur and Dorothy Chicaderis; his grandchildren: Eva Ellis-Monaghan and her husband, Charles Myers; Isaiah and Francis Ellis-Monaghan; Mikaela Oberlander; and Emma and Megan Ellis; his great-grandson, Charles William Myers; his nieces: Wendy Mello, Robin Hayes and Samantha Chicaderis; and his nephew, Brooks Bancroft. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, June Ellis.
Bill’s family would like to thank the staff at the Castle Center, HCS Home Health Care, Keene Center Genesis, Maplewood Nursing Home and Hospice at HCS for all their years of compassionate care.
Funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. A memorial service is anticipated at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; or to Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Church, Box 392, Keene NH 034301-0392.
