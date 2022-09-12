John V. Shonbeck, 86, of Keene and a longtime resident of Westmoreland, passed away on Sept. 7, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1935, in Worcester, Mass., son of the late George and Hilda (Wacker) Shonbeck. His brothers and sister were Gunnar, Chet, Erik, Asta and Bob. He attended Worcester Boys Trade High School and graduated with the class of 1954. Following high school, John served in the U.S. Army Reserves in Worcester, Mass.
Moving to Westmoreland in 1958 with his former wife, Nancy, John enjoyed being an active member of his community. He was a longtime volunteer on the town fire department, served on the Old Home Day Committee and was a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed any time he could take the stage as an actor in the town plays, and he attended the Westmoreland United Church, where he participated as an usher.
John was an extremely hard worker and had been employed by Syd’s Paint Shop for 14 years and later at Keene State College in the maintenance department. At home, John was dedicated to caring for his family and their farm. He enjoyed being out in nature and spending time hunting, target shooting and fishing. John enjoyed a good party and being surrounded by those he loved. He also enjoyed a good game of cribbage and was proud of his two perfect “29” hands. In his later years, he became an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He will forever be remembered for being a kind and giving man who was eager to lend a hand to help anyone in need.
John will be dearly missed by his sons: Barry Shonbeck and his wife, Kim, of Westmoreland; and Karl Shonbeck and his wife, Julie, of Westmoreland; his grandchildren: Gunnar Shonbeck of Westmoreland; Katrina Echt and her husband, Jon, of Sunnyvale, Calif.; Heidi Mulherin and her husband, Jim, of West Chester, Pa.; Christina Shonbeck of Ocala, Fla.; and Julie Shonbeck of Keene; and his great-grandchildren, Miles, Simon, Elise and Ian.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his son, Randy Shonbeck, and his companion of 30 years, Geraldine Augustine.
His parting words were often, “Smile. It doesn’t cost anything!” That’s what he would want to say now.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John V. Shonbeck’s name are suggested to be made to: Future In Sight (formerly N.H. Association for the Blind), 25 Walker St., Concord NH 03301 (www.FutureInSight.org); or Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To extend condolences to the Shonbeck family or to share a photo or memory of John, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.