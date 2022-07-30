John Sargeant Salo, 88, of Marlow, died July 2, 2022, in Keene, from complications caused by MS.
John Sargeant Salo was born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Newport to John E. and Anna (Sargeant) Salo. An only child, he was doted upon by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Although he graduated from Newport High, Keene Teachers College and Texas A&M to become a teacher, he skipped most of kindergarten to play with his younger neighbors. He spent idyllic childhood days tromping with cousins around his grandparent’s farm and lumberyard and getting into just enough mischief to prompt his grandfather to exclaim, “Jumping Jolly Peters, John, what have you done?!”
John met the love of his life, Sandra (Oles), while selling skis at the home of a family whose children she was caring for. Sandy fell hard for the handsome skier, married him, and — ever frugal — saved the money he paid her for ironing his clothing so they could honeymoon in Nova Scotia. Alas, in addition to Sandy, John loved rocks and minerals. He bought so many of them as they drove through Maine that their honeymoon needed to be postponed 30 or so years because they couldn’t afford the rest of the trip.
As newlyweds, John and Sandy bought their Bicentennial Farm from his grandmother, Elsie Elliot Sargeant, and raised three children and many animals on its acreage. The farm gave him a perfect excuse to acquire all manner of things with motors and use them to hay, cut wood and produce maple syrup.
Throughout his life, John loved skiing. As a high school student in Newport, he and his friends couldn’t afford a lift ticket at Mount Sunapee so they earned them by sidestepping up and down the trails before the lifts opened. He raced competitively and fellow competitors were heard to complain that John could fall during a race, get back up, and still win. John held the record for the fastest run down Sunapee’s Flying Goose Trail. He coached at Sunapee and later, Keene High, sharing his expertise with many.
John was a lifelong teacher, starting his career in Rye before taking a job teaching earth science at Keene High, where he remained until he retired. He loved teaching, especially when he was able to take students on field trips where he shared his love for and deep understanding of New Hampshire geology and mining.
Traveling with John was time-consuming. He stopped at every historical marker between home and his destination. He had an insatiable curiosity about almost everything — except computers and cell phones. John prided himself on never writing a single email and always having his ringer on silent. If she needed to reach him, Sandy would have to call around until she found him at someone’s home or at Gilsum Garage. John had an ability to find common ground with everyone and frequently kept his family (mostly) patiently waiting in the car while he finished a conversation with someone he just met or knew from way back. He loved going to planning meetings, church suppers and the Gathering Place in Marlow. John served as a Cheshire Fair director, member of N.H. Farm Bureau, member of the Cheshire County Conservation Commission and a selectman in Marlow.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Oles Salo; his children: Jay Salo (Clarisa Felix) of Tucson, Ariz.; Jeff Salo of Spring Grove, Pa.; and Lisa Salo (Steve Anderson) of Alstead; seven grandchildren Molly and Hannah Salo; Trevor, Cody, Charlie and Jia Anderson-Salo; and Jaxson Salo; and one great-grandchild, Paisley Billesbach.
No services are planned. His family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, they invite you to remember him by taking a walk in the woods, spending time on a farm, hunting for rocks, skiing by the light of the moon, or striking up a conversation with someone new ... or someone you know from way back.