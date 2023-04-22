John S. Reed

John Slater Reed, 67, of Keene, formerly of Pittsfield N.H., passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a brief period of declining health.
He was born Oct. 18, 1955, the son of George A. Reed and Carolyn (Tonkin) Reed. He was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, class of 1974, and he attended the University of New Hampshire.
John spent many years working as a funeral director at Foley Funeral Home, then worked for People’s Linen in sales. Most recently, he worked at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories.
He was happiest when he was on the ski slopes in the winter and oceanside in the summer, reading his magazines and newspapers or boogie-boarding and walking the Marginal Way. John loved to cook and barbecue. His love of cooking could only be matched by his love of live music.
John is survived by his cousins Maxine Reed Genest (Roger) and Terry Reed (Sharyn-d) of Barnstead and the Tonkin cousins of the Concord area. He is also survived by Freddie Martinez of Keene, with whom he shared 30 years together, and her two daughters, Pam Marrone (Paul) of Concord and Misty Martinez-Bohannon (Andrew) of Keene; grandchildren Alix and Chance Marrone and Abigail Bohannon.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Floral Park Cemetery, Barnstead Road Pittsfield, N.H. 03263.