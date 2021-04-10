John S. O’Connell, 91, a resident of Winchester, died March 20, 2021, in Jacksonville, N.C.
He was born in Lexington, Mass., on April 13, 1929, to David F. O’Connell and Hermina (Sikora) O’Connell, and moved to a farm in Amherst when he was 8.
John is predeceased by his wife, Claire (Raymond) O’Connell, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. They made their home in Amherst for more than 40 years raising their five children. After retirement they split their time between South Gouldsboro, Maine, and Brooksville, Fla.
John was a proud lumberman. After working for Lorden Lumber he became a co-owner of P. J. Currier Lumber Co. in Amherst, where he remained until retirement in 1986. He also loved to sing and was a member of the Souhegan Men’s Chorus in the early years and a faithful member of The Barnstormers, participating in their five annual concerts well into his late 80s. John had a soft heart for rescue animals and adopted many.
Following the loss of Claire, John shared his life with Arlayne Smith until her passing in the summer of 2020. They traveled between their homes in Fort Plain, N.Y., and Brooksville, Fla., and then New Port Richey, Fla., avoiding the cold winters of the Northeast and the summer humidity of Florida.
Family members include four daughters: Christine Callopy of Savannah, Ga.; Catherine O’Connell of Jacksonville, N.C.; Colleen O’Connell and her husband, Ray Gagnon, of Amherst; and Carole Monroe and her husband, Charles Champagne, of Dublin; and one son, John S. O’Connell Jr. and his wife, Mary O’Connell, of Little Orleans, Md.; 10 grandchildren: Cai Ann Marshall and her husband, Anthony Marshall; Melanie Fisher and her husband, Ed Fisher; Benjamin Monroe and his wife, Anne Lissett; Jose Berry and his wife, Nicole Berry; Enny Berry; Jon Berry; Brendan O’Connell; Julia O’Connell; Sam Gagnon; and Hannah Gagnon; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sister, Dorothea Offutt, 100, of Ocoee, Fla.; his brother, Steve O’Connell, of Taylorsville, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Cheney and Ruth Albertson, and his brother, David O’Connell.
A graveside service and celebration of his life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Route 101, Bedford NH 03110.
