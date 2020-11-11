John Richard Anderson passed away after a valiant fight against cancer at home in Alstead with his family at his side on Nov. 8, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard A. Anderson, and his brother, Scott R. Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Trish (Allen) Anderson; his mother, Lee (Helena) Anderson, of Middletown, Del.; a daughter, Erica Darkes (Kevin) of Newcastle, Del.; a son, Shawn Anderson, of Newcastle, Del.; a stepdaughter, Tiffany (Dill) Stamas (Glenn), of Longmont, Colo.; a stepson, Thomas Allen Dill; a granddaughter, Riley Mae Stamas; a sister, Kathi Anderson (Jeffrey Dennis), of Dover, Del.; a sister, Robin Bargeron, of Middletown, Del.; a brother, Dana Anderson (Doreen), of Conowingo, Md.; seven nieces and nephews; an uncle, Eric Anderson; and numerous cousins.
John was born in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 11, 1953. He graduated from John Dickinson High School in Wilmington, Del., in 1971. He worked at Tom White Roofing Company, owned a produce farm in Landenberg, Penn., and for the last 20 years he and Trish lived on their farm, Sunset Farm, in Alstead. He was active at both the Keene and Newport farmers’ markets. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and traveled across the country to enjoy the beauty of nature while pursuing his passion.
In 2006, John received an Adult Community Hero Award from the N.H. West Chapter of the American Red Cross for his selfless acts of courage during the 2005 Alstead flood.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to either The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Friends of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center Fund at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.