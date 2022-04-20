John Paul Ference, of Penfield, N.Y., and Marlow, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by family.
John was predeceased by his first wife of 59 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Ference; and his daughter, Kathleen Lincoln. He is survived by his second wife, Dorothy Wilson; his sons, Thomas and Donald; his daughter, Eileen; his grandchildren, Brendan, Charlotte, Erika and Olivia; and his dear friend, Mary Murphy.
John was born and raised on a small farm in Connecticut. At 18, John was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Stationed stateside, he was a trained radio operator for B-29 bombers, and then ground radio. Upon his discharge in 1946 he returned to Connecticut and was employed at Pepperidge Farms and the U.S. Post Office. Eventually, he transferred to the Internal Revenue Service.
In 1949, John married his first wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Malone. They remained in Connecticut, raising their four children. They enjoyed tending their large gardens and taking family camping trips to state parks throughout the Northeast. John volunteered regularly with his church and his town, serving as a volunteer fireman in Weston, Conn.
Upon John’s retirement in 1984, he and Betty moved to Marlow full-time. They traveled through the United States in their motor home, thoroughly enjoying their good times with the “Barth Rangers,” and they wintered regularly at their condo in Florida. John also volunteered as town auditor and for Meals on Wheels.
When Betty became ill and needed care, John carried on as her sole caregiver for many years despite his age. After Betty passed, John was fortunate to eventually find love for a second time with his wife, Dorothy Wilson. They resided in Penfield, N.Y., until his death.
John was a quiet man of devout faith. A talented craftsman and builder, he also enjoyed studying the financial markets, golfing and playing tennis.
John is remembered by his wife as a loving husband and friend. His children recall him as a man whose days were filled with work, but who was a steady, loving and always-supportive presence. His grandchildren are thankful to “Grampy” for his caring interest in their lives, and remember tractor rides, woodland lessons, skill with a chain saw and brisk walks through the logging trails in Marlow.
A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St Peter’s Catholic Church in North Walpole, followed by his burial service at the Marlow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in John’s memory to a charity of your choice.
