John P. Pearsall
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, John Patrick “Pat” Pearsall passed away at his home in Keene, surrounded by the love and support of his family after a period of declining health.
Pat was born in Reading, Pa., the son of the late Bernard and Mae Pearsall. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. Pat owned and operated Pearsall Transmissions for 20 years, which helped to launch two other successful area businesses. Many years were spent boating with his wife. He was very proud of the Chris-Craft that he restored. Spending time on the water, especially visiting Alex Bay, N.Y, was what he looked forward to. He loved spending time with his family hosting special celebrations and having cookouts. As soon as the weather permitted, it was wine-on-the-deck time. He was also a wonderful Dad and “PopPop.” He will be greatly missed by his family. He had a wonderful ability to relate to many people and was always an amazing listener. He was willing to help anyone, whether offering advice, explaining how to fix something or voicing his opinion. This was a part of who he was.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, who has been with him on their journey together for 51 years; his daughters: Connie and husband, Jeremy; Heather and husband, Ed; grandchildren: Chance and wife, Lizz; Jenna; Owen; and great-grandson, Toby; his brother Dennis and wife, Lisa, from Hatboro, Pa.; three step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, his family will remember him in private services. Pat’s favorite cookout is planned in his remembrance for the spring. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Ruck-Up, a veteran-operated outreach and counseling center located at 42 Upper Knight St., Keene, an organization that Pat helped support and that had helped him.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.