John P. LaFreniere
John P. LaFreniere, 47, of Keene and formerly of Warren, Mass., died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
John was born the son of Mary A. (Gagnon) and Roger E. LaFreniere on July 28, 1972, in Ware, Mass. He graduated from Pathfinder Tech School in Palmer, Mass., with the class of 1990.
He was formerly married to, Michelle Moron of Warren, Mass.
John was employed for the last year by J & J Trailer and Truck Accessories in Winchester as a fabricator. Prior, he was employed at Cook Timber Harvesters in Winchester and Jeff Moulton Logging in Ware, Mass.
He thoroughly enjoyed working on cars and trucks, 4-wheeling, boating and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Mr. LaFreniere is survived by his daughters: Brandy LaFreniere of Warren, Mass.; Torie LaFreniere of Warren, Mass.; and Tara LaFreniere of Warren, Mass.; his parents, Mary A. and Roger E. LaFreniere of Keene; his sister, Carrie LaFreniere, of Gilbertville, Mass.; his brothers: Roger LaFreniere of Winchester; and George LaFreniere of Glens Falls, N.Y.; and his granddaughter, Haliegh LaFreniere of Warren, Mass. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A gathering to celebrate the life of John P. LaFreniere will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the ELMM Community Center, 20 Durkee St., Winchester. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
