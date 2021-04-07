John P. Chamberlin, 79, of Chesterfield, passed away April 4, 2021. He passed peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
