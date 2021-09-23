John P. Chamberlin, 79, a longtime resident of Chesterfield, and formerly of Hinsdale, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021. He will be buried in the family lot with military honors on Saturday, Sept, 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Friedsam Cemetery, Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
