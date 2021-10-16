John N. Baldwin Jr.

John Noller “Jack” Baldwin Jr., 82, of Pine Tree Circle in Spofford, died unexpectedly Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021, in the emergency department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after being stricken at home.
Jack was born in Englewood, N.J., on March 20, 1939, the son of John Noller and Dorothy Violet (Johnson) Baldwin. At the age of one his parents purchased a dairy farm in North Charlestown, where he was raised and educated attending public schools in North Charlestown and graduating from the former Charlestown High School with the class of 1957.
He went on to attend the University of New Hampshire, and a short time later in 1961 enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Laos. Upon his honorable discharge from active service in 1963, he returned home and found employment working for the late Gus Westerlund who at the time owned and operated Washburn Vault Co. on Meadowbrook Road in Brattleboro.
Shortly afterwards in 1965 with his father, John Baldwin, Sr., the family purchased the vault company. Jack and his father served funeral directors in the greater tri-state area. At the time of his passing Jack was still active with the business, currently located in Hinsdale. Under his ownership, the company greatly expanded to include an array of precast concrete products.
Many years ago, Jack earned his pilot’s license and owned and operated his own plane, a Beech Sierra single-engine craft. He especially enjoyed flying and through the years flew to his winter home in Florida.
Of his other leisure time activities, he loved to travel, was an avid fisherman and was noted as a great storyteller. Jack was also known for his spirit of friendship and generosity, always willing to assist anyone in need.
Jack was first married to Julia Ann Paligo, who is deceased. He later married Linda (Kunelius) Reil on April 7, 1979, in Brattleboro.
Besides his faithful wife of 42 years, he leaves two stepsons: Nathan “Nate” Reil of Guilford; and Benjamin Reil of Dillion, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Kara Reil, of Sydney, Australia; three grandchildren, one great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one son, John Noller Baldwin, III; one brother, Scott Wilson Baldwin; and a sister, Lois Marie Kenan.
In keeping with Jack’s final wishes, there are no formal funeral services scheduled. He will be buried in the Baldwin family lot in Hope Hill Cemetery in North Charlestown. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a future date to be announced by the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to: Brattleboro Boys & Girls Club, 17 Flat St., Brattleboro VT 05301; or to a charity of one’s choice.
To share a memory or send condolences to the Baldwin family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
