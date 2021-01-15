John M. Howard, 87, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in Randolph Center, Vt., son of the late Evelyn (May) Greenwood.
At the young age of 17, John joined the U.S. Navy. He was immensely proud of his career of 21 years of service for his country he loved so dearly.
Following his military career, John settled in Keene, where he took a position at Cheshire Medical Center as a security officer. John advanced within the hospital to the power plant, where he worked in engineering and retired after 22 years. He maintained a membership with the VFW. After retirement, John enjoyed staying active delivering newspapers on his route for The Keene Sentinel.
On March 26, 1989, John married Jeanne Lacombe in Keene.
John was known for having a sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and going for walks. He could often be found puttering around the house and tinkering with various things. He will be remembered for his strength and determination, as well as being exceedingly kind, loving and caring.
John will be deeply missed by his wife of almost 32 years, Jeanne Howard, of Keene; his children: Serena Howard of Keene, Cheryl Tarbox of Richmond and David Vigneau of Athens, Tenn.; and his grandchildren: Hudson, Cooper, Jessica, Nicole, Travis, Brandon, Ian, Jacob and Hannah.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made in John M. Howard’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org); or to a charity of your choice.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of John, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
