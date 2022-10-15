John M. Herron, 77, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022, with his family by his side.
John was born in Malone, N.Y., to William J. and Rosalie E. Herron on Nov. 20, 1944. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1962 and earned his undergraduate degree from Providence College in 1966.
John spent two years in the Peace Corps from 1966 to 1968 in Kenya, Africa, where he worked on various projects financed by the World Bank.
Upon his return to the United States, he served six years in the U.S. Military Reserves.
John spent his entire working career with National Grange Mutual Insurance Company. He retired as AVP of Claims in 2006.
John was married to Linda Cherchio on Sept. 1, 1984. They were happily married for 38 years, living in Hyde Park, N.Y., until 1987, when they moved to Richmond.
She survives him, along with his daughter, Carrie Patterson, and her husband, David; and sons Chris McPherron and Christopher Bork. He is also survived by his sister, Jane McCoy, her son, Sean, and his family; mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire.
