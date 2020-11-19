The infectious smile of John L. Hope, 82, a longtime resident of Marlborough, will be greatly missed by many, with his passing on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Keene Center Genesis.
He was born in Keene on Feb. 6, 1938, the son of Arthur F. Poppenberg and Ruth E. (McCoy) Hope. John grew up in Keene, living with the Spiess family, then moving to Fitchburg, Mass., as a teen, and was a 1956 graduate of Fitchburg High School.
John’s father passed away suddenly before he was born. Adopted at an early age by the Hope family, and living with the Spiess family, both became an intricate part of John’s life. There remained a close bond with both families throughout his lifetime.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for four years of active duty and then for several years he continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserves.
John was a strong family man and very proud of his role as a father. So much so, as his children were attending schools, he started working full time as a custodian at the school they were attending so he could observe their accomplishments, firsthand.
He married the love of his life, Helen Hope, on Feb. 4, 1977. Although they were no longer together as husband and wife, they remained close friends.
A hard worker, John worked at the City of Keene, Public Works Department. He was very independent, and this made him in successful in whatever he set his mind to do. He took great pride in caring for his yard, and feeding and watching his birds. No matter where he lived, he always had a bird feeder. While at Genesis, they placed a bird feeder outside of the window of his room.
He was a photographer, loved woodworking, carpentry and BINGO. A handyman of sorts, there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix. He had an infectious laugh and told the best stories — this will be greatly missed by the staff at Genesis. John was a past member of the Masons.
He is survived by his two daughters, Karen Hope and her husband, Jason Lavoie, of Marlborough; and Kimberly Clark of Marlborough; his grandchildren: Ryan, Nathan, Breanne and Dylan; his brothers: Jerome Hope and his wife, Carmelle; Jeremy Hope; Norman Hope and a sister-in-law, Diane, all from Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews, all of Massachusetts. John was predeceased by his brothers: Joseph Hope, James Hope Sr.; and Emile Spiess; and his sisters: Jackie Boyle and Dorothy (Spiess) Wyman.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough. Family and friends are invited to attend and are asked to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to any of the following: the local Veterans Administration; The American Red Cross; The N.H. Food Bank; or the Frost Free Library in Marlborough.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.