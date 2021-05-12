John Kononan Jr., 91, a lifetime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 24, 2021, following a period of declining health.
His parents, Lillian (Maroney) and John Kononan Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 6, 1929, in Claremont. John grew up in Keene, was a 1946 graduate of Keene High School, and attended Bryant College. John worked during his teenage years at his father’s auto dealership on Washington Street in Keene. He spent 37 years working at Markem Corporation, retiring in 1987 as the Northeast Sales Manager for the company. After retirement, he could be found working with his wife, Claire, at R and R Jewelry, or on the golf course at Bretwood. An active member of the Keene Lions Club, he participated in many events entertaining, and was known to all who loved him as “Bubba” the clown. He was often seen riding his motorcycle throughout the Keene area or he could be found on his daily walks downtown. His favorite saying around the holidays was “Bah Humbug” but he said it with love and laughter.
Pre-deceased by his wife of 64 years, Claire, John was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by many, especially his daughter, Patricia Isenberg, and her husband, Greg, of Medford, N.Y.; his son, Timothy Kononan, and his wife, Jeanette, of Peru, N.Y.; five grandchildren: Katy, Emily, Holly, Jennifer and Stephani; and his six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Friends and family of both Claire and John are welcome to attend. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks if physical distancing cannot be maintained. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Kononan’s memory to the Keene Lions Club, P.O. Box 62, Keene NH 03431. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
