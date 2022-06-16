John J. Vitale, 73, of East Swanzey, passed away on June 12, 2022.
He was born on June 26, 1948, in Keene, son of the late Michael and Mary (Navish) Vitale. John was an entrepreneur at heart and was part owner of North Street Market in Keene, which was famously known by the locals for their fried chicken and delicious subs. For many years, John had been employed as a journeyman for Electrical Union IBEW Local 490.
Having a knack for piano, John skillfully played many classical pieces, including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. He enjoyed car racing and always cheered on NASCAR’s car No. 3, Dale Earnhardt. He had a deep passion for antique cars and Harleys.
John leaves behind his brothers, Michael Vitale of Massachusetts and Joe Vitale of New Hampshire; his longtime companion, Beverly Lake, of New Hampshire; his nieces, Sarah Vitale of New Hampshire and Vicky North and her husband, Ron, of Florida; his nephew, Gregory Vitale, of Massachusetts; as well as several extended family members and many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John J. Vitale’s name are suggested to be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 756, Osceola WI 54020 (www.Lung.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Vitale family or to share a memory of John, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
