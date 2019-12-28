John J. Nielsen
John J. Nielsen, 86, of Hooper Street, Keene, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Keene Center Genesis, Court Street, Keene, following a brief illness.
He was born on March 17, 1933, in Keene, the son of the late Christian Robert and Ellan “Nellie” (Shea) Nielsen, and surprised his Irish mother by being born on St. Patrick’s Day. A lifelong resident of Keene, John attended St. Joseph Regional School. He often spoke of the excellent education that he received from this school. He went on to attend Keene High School, graduating in the class of 1951.
Except for the two years that John proudly served in the United States Army, he lived in the family home on Hooper Street, where he was loved and respected by his wonderful neighbors. He will be missed by them and his many friends at the Italian Club and American Legion Gordon Bissell Keene Post No. 4, as well as the “coffee guys” at McDonald’s, where he would go after attending daily mass.
He worked as a metallurgist for several years at the former MPB Corp. in Keene, and after many years of service, he retired from the United States Postal Service in Keene.
John was a lifelong communicant of St. Bernard Church in Keene. John also enjoyed the quietness of being out on the lake fishing.
He is survived by two brothers: Robert L. Nielsen of Los Angeles; and David A. Nielsen of Keene; two sisters: Joan M. Nelson of Lowell, Mass.; and Catherine N. Main of Keene; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by: a brother, Richard F. Nielsen; two sisters: Mary Matson and Martha Richards; four brothers-in-law: Rudolph Matson, John Nelson, Howard Main and Robert J. Richards; a nephew, Robert J. Matson; and two nieces: infant Claire Matson, and Anne Matson Collins.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Nielsen’s memory to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.