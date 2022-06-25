John J. Dagnoli, 82, of Maple Street, Keene, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Genesis at Keene.
He was born June 23, 1940, in Bellows Falls, the son of Adam and Madeline (Marino) Dagnoli. He attended grade school in North Walpole and was a 1959 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. He started his working life at North Eastern Culvert Company in Westminster, Vt. He then worked for Hubbard’s for 31 years before retiring in 2003.
John served in the Vermont National Guard for six years in Bellows Falls. He was a 25-year member of the North Walpole Fire Department and served as Deputy Forest Fire Warden for 10 years for the town of Walpole. He served on the Board of Directors for the Bellows Falls Junior League for 15 years, was a member of the Connecticut Valley PeeWee Football League for five years and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Dagnoli was known as one of the biggest N.Y. Yankees fans who ever lived, and he attended spring training every year! In 1979, he had the greatest thrill of his life when he sat in the Presidents Box as a guest of Yankees President Al Rosen.
He was a member of St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole. He is survived by his sister, Catherine D. Godsoe, of Keene. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Fr. Albert Dagnoli.
Calling hours will be Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. There will be a funeral Mass Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, with burial to follow at St. Peter’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Valley PeeWee Football League or to the Bellows Falls Junior Baseball League.