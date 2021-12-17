John Hensel Jr., 75, of Winchester, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, quietly at Buckley Healthcare Center, Greenfield, Mass., after a brief illness.
A longtime of resident of Winchester, he was the son of John Sr. and Anne (Solasz) Hensel. He is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth (Schontag); his brothers, Joe, Jim and James; his sister; Charlotte; his stepchildren, Regina, Michael and Brian; plus many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
John served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Seabee in the Construction Battalion. Upon his return home, be worked in construction, building bridges and roads. In his spare time be worked with his uncle on the farm. He loved to travel and was ready to go anywhere within North America — if he couldn’t drive there, he wouldn’t go.
The family thanks the staff and nurses at the Buckley Healthcare unit for their love and support for John in his final days.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to either: St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959; or the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., No. 250, Framingham MA 01701.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
