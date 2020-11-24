John Harold Hurd passed away at his home in Central Village (Plainfield), Conn., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the age of 62.
John was born in Bellows Falls in 1958. John is survived by his partner of ten years, Barbara Hawes, of Waterford, Conn.; his mother, Shirley (Smith) Sabo, of Walpole; and his father, John (Jack) Hurd, of Discovery Bay, Calif. He is also survived by his son, Jordan Hurd, of Grass Valley, Calif.; and his daughter, Mandi Armstrong, of Fort Myers, Fla. He is also survived by his sister, Priya Allaire, her husband, Ryan Allaire, and their two children, Avery and Zoe, of Keene. He is also survived by his brother, Chad Sabo, and his wife, Cathy, of San Francisco. John was predeceased by his brothers, Scott and David Hurd, of Walpole.
John attended Keene State College for one year. John was a welder for the first 10 years of his career. He switched gears and became a technician specializing in air conditioning, refrigeration and appliance repair, and continued with this trade for the next 30 years up to the present day.
John was a kind and considerate person and was well-liked by all. He will be sorely missed. Gone too soon.
