John H. Locke, 80, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Brattleboro, died on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
John was born the son of the late Madelyn (Jahr) and John C. Locke on July 15, 2019, in Flushing, N.Y. He was educated in Flushing and graduated from St. Andrews School class of 1957.
John was a patriot. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged at the rank of SP5 E-5 on Dec. 31, 1967.
On Aug. 1, 1992, he exchanged vows with Barbara F. Langill at the Gazebo in the Ashuelot River Park in Keene. They were married with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 27 years.
John was employed by Cheshire Medical Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene. He was employed as a courier for 23 years until his retirement in 2015.
He had many interests in life. Time was spent bowling and swimming. He loved to travel and go sight seeing with his wife, Barbara. He was an avid sports fan and loved being grandpa.
Mr. Locke is survived by his wife: Barbara F. Locke of Keene; his children: Jeanine Locke of Fla.; and Christy Sicke of R.I.; children from a combined marriage: Richard Comerford Jr. and his wife, Gretchen, of Marlborough; and Scott Comerford and his wife, Laurie; of Keene; a sister, Jean Fitzpatrick, of Jackson, N.J. In addition, he leaves six grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John is pre-deceased by his sister, Madalyn Locke, who passed in 2017.
In keeping with John's wishes there are no services at this time. Donations can be made in memory of John H. Locke to: Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, Ne. 68010. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
