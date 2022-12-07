John H. LaFave, 91, a lifelong resident of Kenneth City, Fla., and more recently of Swanzey, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare Applewood Center in Winchester.
He was born on April 2, 1931, to the late Nellie V. (Vancyke) and Francis LaFave in New York City. John was educated in New York at the Laurelton High School.
After graduating from high school, John enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served his country with honor and distinction. John served time in Korea as an infantryman. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and two Bronze Stars. John was honorably discharged on Aug. 28, 1955, at the rank of Private E1.
John was formerly employed by the Gremlin Company in New York as a computer programmer. He spent 30 years working at Gremlin until he retired in 1993.
John loved spending his free time drawing, oil painting and collecting sports cars, especially Mustangs. John also loved cartoon characters, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed being social with everyone.
Mr. LaFave is survived by his nieces: Mary Ellen Spencer and her husband, Marc, of Wilmington, Fla.; Patricia Flemming and her husband, William, of Keene; Jeanne Harvey of Spofford; and Joanne Goodnow and her husband, Gary, of Swanzey; along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, and by his three siblings, Francis LaFave Jr., Albert LaFave and Jeanne Jelley.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 173 Main St., Keene. Although flowers will gladly be appreciated, the family has requested that all donations be made in memory of his sister, Jeanne Jelley, to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Bedford NH 03110.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).