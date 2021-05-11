John G. Wright, 72, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Greenwich and Stamford, Conn., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro.
John was born the son of the late Ruth Nelson and Gordon Wright on Nov. 28, 1948, in Stamford, Conn. He was raised in Connecticut and graduated from Greenwich High School with the class of 1966. John went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut with the class of 1970. He later continued his education, earning his MBA. He was employed by Clear Solutions in Hinsdale as a production manager for 18 years before his retirement in 2015. Prior, he worked in production at Bridgeport Metal Goods in Hinsdale for three years. Before moving to New Hampshire John was the owner of Stamford Maintenance Service in Stamford, Conn., for many years.
On May 11, 2017, he exchanged vows with his partner, Kathy M. Patenaude (Magee). They were married in a simple service. John was an avid athlete and sports fan with a soft spot for the New York Mets. Throughout his life, he competed in hockey, baseball, softball and golf. He also coached youth hockey in Connecticut for many years.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife, Kathy M. Wright, of Hinsdale; his son, Lance Wright, and his partner, Tamara Duhov, of Stamford, Conn.; his stepchildren: Edward L. Patenaude Jr. of Greenfield, Mass.; and Anne M. Marshall of Hinsdale; a brother, Robert Wright, and his wife, Tonya, of Hinsdale; four grandchildren: Lola Duhov of Stamford, Conn.; and Collin, Maximus and Isabelle Marshall, of Hinsdale. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the family lot on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Donations can be made in memory of John G. Wright to The COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami FL 33134. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
