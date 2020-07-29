John G. Tuthill
John G. Tuthill, a Vietnam War veteran who worked on fighter jets aboard the USS Forrestal, died on July 19, 2020, at his home in Keene with his wife, Rebecca Dowd, by his side. The cause of death was cancer. He was 73.
He was born in Montclair, N.J., on Nov. 18, 1946, the eldest of three boys of Ralph and Irene (McDonald) Tuthill. He grew up in Essex Fells, N.J.
A standout ice hockey player at West Essex High School, he and his team won the New Jersey Gordon Cup tournament.
After graduating high school in 1964, John joined the U.S. Navy. He became an F-4B jet electrician aboard the USS Forrestal, the first American supercarrier and at the time of completion the largest carrier ever built.
Returning to the United States, John found work as an electrician. He worked for Barton Electric and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW 103), eventually becoming a master electrician.
When John retired he and Rebecca moved to Keene. He and Rebecca were together for 35 years.
“John was a kind and quiet soul who always tried to see the good in everyone,” said Rebecca.
John is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his brother, Capt. James B. Tuthill; and his nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.
There will be no services as per John’s wishes.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.