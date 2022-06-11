After a long delay due to COVID-19 constraints, we are gathering to celebrate the life and good times of John Freeman Boldt, enthusiastic former resident of Marlborough, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stonewall Farm in Keene. All are welcome.
John completed his assignment in this world on Aug. 28, 2019. He left a vivid mark in the hearts and minds of his family and friends. John had a gift for sparking connections wherever he went. Among his friends he was known as the “great connector.” Armed only with an old-fashioned portable phone, John kept alive a vast network of friendships, many of which stretched back to boyhood days in Norwalk, Conn.
From his earliest years, John was a passionate learner. After he mastered dinosaurs, he moved on to birds. A steel-trap memory allowed him to absorb entire guidebooks. The joy he took in birds only grew over the years. It connected him to the simple sweetness of life and the magic of the natural world ... a source of comfort and delight wherever he roamed.
And roam he did. Growing up as a young teen in the early 1960s, he was captivated by the folk movement beginning to flourish in Greenwich Village. He’d take the train into New York City and head down to Gerde’s Folk City, the Village Gate, the Gaslight and the Bitter End to see his early idols ... Dylan, John Lee Hooker, Dave Van Ronk, Ramblin’ Jack Elliot. He saw them all. While attending the Loomis School in central Connecticut, he produced a concert by renowned Delta blues guitarist and singer Bukka White, introducing his classmates to the finer points of Bukka’s artistry with scholarly commentary.
John finished his high school education at the King School in Stamford, Conn., and was accepted to Middlebury College. Before the end of the first semester, though, he decided that formal education was not for him. It was 1967 ... the world called to him. Setting off in quest of something he couldn’t name, his seeking led him to the Hindu spiritual teacher Prem Rawat, then known as Guru Mahara Ji, the “14-year-old perfect master.” For 15 years John lived in ashrams across the U.S., contributing his time and talents as a meditation teacher and manager of the national print shop.
When the movement subsided, John returned to the family home in Westport, Conn., to support his elderly parents, caring tenderly for them, their dog, the house and gardens. He became fascinated with New England history and the Revolutionary War, developing a scholar’s knowledge while delving deeply into family genealogy.
After helping his parents settle in Santa Fe, N.M., with his sister, Deborah, John moved to Marlborough. While working as a property/estate manager, John came to love the traditional ways of New England life, helping friends lay sap lines for early spring maple sugaring and attending to the annual summer haying. He was something of an 18th-century man, often working for barter, refusing credit cards and debt, computers and the Internet. He pursued the life of the mind he loved. One of his favorite places in Marlborough was the Frost Free Library. A librarian fondly recalled him, saying, “We were his people,” a sentiment felt by those who knew him locally, indeed by all his family and friends. He is dearly missed.
John is survived by his sister, Deborah Boldt, of Santa Fe, N.M.; his nephew, Thomas Boldt, and great-niece, Caia Boldt, of Santa Monica, Calif.; his niece, Julia Boldt, of Asheville, N.C.; and his sister-in-law, Kelly Clark Boldt, of Pittsboro, N.C.
”To dance beneath the diamond sky
with one hand waving free ...”
